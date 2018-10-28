Gaming Realms’ (GMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.

LON GMR opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.21).

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Money Gaming and Marketing Services, Social Gaming, and Licensing. Its products include Slingo, bingo, slots, and other casual games.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.