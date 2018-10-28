GameLeagueCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (GML)

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, GameLeagueCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One GameLeagueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. GameLeagueCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007944 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00343937 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018412 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001285 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Profile

GameLeagueCoin (CRYPTO:GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin . The official website for GameLeagueCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0

Buying and Selling GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameLeagueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameLeagueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

