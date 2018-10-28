Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.11.

GLMD stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 344,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,138. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

