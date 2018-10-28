Gainer (GNR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,699.00

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Gainer has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One Gainer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Gainer has a total market cap of $450,156.00 and approximately $1,699.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00049951 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00027322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009301 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008836 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Gainer Coin Profile

Gainer (GNR) uses the hashing algorithm. Gainer’s total supply is 11,737,926 coins and its circulating supply is 9,855,605 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin . Gainer’s official website is www.gainercoin.com

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

