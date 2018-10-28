FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,508,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 133.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,503,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $528,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,019,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,824.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,743,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $306,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

