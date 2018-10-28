FY2018 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.40 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 45.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

