FY2018 EPS Estimates for Fresnillo Plc (FNLPF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresnillo in a report released on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresnillo stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 10.24.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

