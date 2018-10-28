FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Issued By DA Davidson

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 price target on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 20.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 100.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

