FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (CNR) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.31.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$107.57 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$90.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Sean Finn sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$1,319,164.26. Also, insider Kimberley A. Madigan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.02, for a total value of C$79,218.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,297.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

