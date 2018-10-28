FundYourselfNow Price Tops $0.23 (FYN)

FundYourselfNow (CURRENCY:FYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One FundYourselfNow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FundYourselfNow has traded flat against the US dollar. FundYourselfNow has a total market capitalization of $202,905.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FundYourselfNow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00250393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $626.10 or 0.09703925 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FundYourselfNow Token Profile

FundYourselfNow’s launch date was May 13th, 2017. FundYourselfNow’s total supply is 12,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,515 tokens. FundYourselfNow’s official Twitter account is @fundyourselfnow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FundYourselfNow is /r/fundyourselfnow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundYourselfNow’s official website is www.fundyourselfnow.com

Buying and Selling FundYourselfNow

FundYourselfNow can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundYourselfNow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundYourselfNow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FundYourselfNow using one of the exchanges listed above.

