FUNCoin (FUNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One FUNCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNCoin has a market capitalization of $36,554.00 and $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.02405604 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003137 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FUNCoin Profile

FUNCoin is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io . FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

