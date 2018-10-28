Frontdoor (FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $51.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Frontdoor an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.75 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FTDR opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $49.92.

About Frontdoor

There is no company description available for Frontdoor Inc

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.