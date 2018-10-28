Friendz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $13,231.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,221,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

