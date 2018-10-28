Fresnillo (FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report issued on Thursday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fresnillo to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,460.74 ($19.09) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES stock opened at GBX 909.80 ($11.89) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 1,174 ($15.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,746 ($22.81).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.