Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €82.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €82.00 ($95.35) price target from UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.13 ($107.13).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €70.32 ($81.77) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a fifty-two week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

