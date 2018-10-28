Fred’s, Inc. (FRED) Major Shareholder Acquires $485,550.00 in Stock

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 195,000 shares of Fred’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alden Global Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 19th, Alden Global Capital Llc bought 950,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Alden Global Capital Llc bought 1,145,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,457,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Alden Global Capital Llc bought 974,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,320.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Alden Global Capital Llc bought 70,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $177,100.00.

NASDAQ:FRED opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fred’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fred’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 332,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Fred’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

About Fred’s

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

