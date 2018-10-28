Franklin Electric (FELE) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. Franklin Electric also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.22-2.26 EPS.

FELE opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $174,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $323,430. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

