Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

FCPT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 334,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.05.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,738,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

