Fortive Corp (FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other Fortive news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,923.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. 10,320,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,682. Fortive has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

