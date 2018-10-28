FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) is one of 51 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FORTESCUE METAL/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S’s peers have a beta of 5.38, suggesting that their average share price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion $879.00 million 7.91 FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors $6.09 billion $816.73 million 15.62

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. FORTESCUE METAL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 45.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FORTESCUE METAL/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors -326.80% -26.43% -6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FORTESCUE METAL/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors 360 1138 1339 82 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 37.18%. Given FORTESCUE METAL/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FORTESCUE METAL/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

