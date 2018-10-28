Forkcoin Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Forkcoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $33,292.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Forkcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Forkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00007476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00148881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00250078 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.29 or 0.09689493 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Forkcoin Profile

Forkcoin’s total supply is 6,770,371 coins and its circulating supply is 4,817,236 coins. Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin . The official website for Forkcoin is forkcoin.io . The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Forkcoin

Forkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Forkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

