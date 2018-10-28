FORCE (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $464,044.00

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One FORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. FORCE has a total market capitalization of $464,044.00 and $73.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FORCE has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io . The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin

FORCE Coin Trading

FORCE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FORCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

