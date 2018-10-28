Footy Cash (XFT) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Footy Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Footy Cash alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025010 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000259 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000484 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash . The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Footy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.