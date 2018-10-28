Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, July 30th.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. 558,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,708. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.7352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

