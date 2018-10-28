Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357,722 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.83% of Copart worth $371,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 211.7% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,457.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 119.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

