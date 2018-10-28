Flex (FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $10.91. Flex shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 70523406 shares changing hands.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $986,000.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $991,332 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Flex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,757,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,547,000 after buying an additional 10,577,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,328,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after buying an additional 774,875 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Flex by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 10,696,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,932,000 after buying an additional 732,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,971,000 after buying an additional 100,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Flex by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,147,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after buying an additional 2,444,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

