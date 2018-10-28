Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,297. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,719.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

