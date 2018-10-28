Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272,222 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Kansas City Southern worth $33,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $118,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

