Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.94 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $28,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 107.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELG. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.87.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.