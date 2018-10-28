Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,825 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Janus Henderson Group worth $41,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.68 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $592.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

