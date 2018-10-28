Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $37,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 224.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $117,159.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,189.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

