First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.72 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd.

