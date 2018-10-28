First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $83,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.68.
Shares of KO opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
