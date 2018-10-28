First Trust Advisors LP Has $69.17 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 115,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $69,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.