First Trust Advisors LP Has $65.57 Million Stake in CDW (CDW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of CDW worth $65,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 178.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,917 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 145,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $6,685,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $6,625,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 79,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $79.67 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $65.59 and a one year high of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. CDW had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,773.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,759 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

