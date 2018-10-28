First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.86 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 74.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,993 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 263.6% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 57,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at $240,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $131,298.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,116,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,589,161.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,661 shares of company stock valued at $789,646. 56.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

