First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.08 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,273 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 161,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 67,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,525,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after acquiring an additional 594,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE XHR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

