First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Holdings in Brady Corp (BRC)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 133.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 26.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,501,000 after acquiring an additional 161,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $39.62 on Friday. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Brady had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 59,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $2,600,377.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $484,763.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,281 shares of company stock worth $7,913,313 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Brady and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Sidoti downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.