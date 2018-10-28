First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 4,057 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 199.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total value of $2,158,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $8,347,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $26,718,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,922 shares of company stock worth $30,297,452. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

