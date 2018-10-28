First Long Island Investors LLC Has $21.04 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $160.53 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.28.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

