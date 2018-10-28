First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 13,734 First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Thomas M. Prame sold 2,250 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $60,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.