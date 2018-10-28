First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 421.4% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -0.04. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

