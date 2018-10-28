First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $33,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,701 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $8,998,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 388.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 81,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,265,350 shares of company stock worth $253,558,053. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $92.57 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

