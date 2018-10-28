FireEye (FEYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. FireEye has set its Q3 guidance at $0.00-0.04 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $0.00-0.04 EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FEYE opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.39. FireEye has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $46,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 715,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $92,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,820 shares of company stock valued at $931,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

