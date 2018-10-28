Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $836,630.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $836,630.00 and approximately $103,337.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00049760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00057000 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,913,863 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

