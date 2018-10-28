Financial Survey: KB Home (KBH) & TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KB Home alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KB Home and TRI Pointe Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 2 10 6 0 2.22 TRI Pointe Group 1 7 5 0 2.31

KB Home presently has a consensus price target of $30.76, indicating a potential upside of 53.75%. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than TRI Pointe Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of KB Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of TRI Pointe Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KB Home has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRI Pointe Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KB Home pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TRI Pointe Group does not pay a dividend. KB Home pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KB Home and TRI Pointe Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 3.43% 13.96% 5.36% TRI Pointe Group 7.51% 14.09% 7.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Home and TRI Pointe Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $4.37 billion 0.40 $180.59 million $1.85 10.82 TRI Pointe Group $2.81 billion 0.58 $187.19 million $1.42 8.11

TRI Pointe Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KB Home. TRI Pointe Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KB Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.