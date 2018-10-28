Financial Survey: Herman Miller (MLHR) and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (FINMY)

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Herman Miller and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herman Miller 5.40% 22.22% 10.18% LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Herman Miller and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herman Miller 0 0 1 0 3.00 LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Herman Miller currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Herman Miller’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Herman Miller is more favorable than LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Herman Miller shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Herman Miller shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Herman Miller and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herman Miller $2.38 billion 0.81 $128.10 million $2.30 14.10 LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR $13.02 billion 0.48 $307.44 million N/A N/A

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Herman Miller.

Dividends

Herman Miller pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Herman Miller pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Herman Miller has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Herman Miller is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Herman Miller has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Herman Miller beats LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions. In addition, the company provides products for residential settings under the Eames, Nelson, Bubble Lamps, Airia, Ardea, Bumper, Burdick Group, Everywhere tables, Claw, Caper, Distil, Envelope, Formwork, Full Round, H Frame, I Beam, Landmark, Logic Mini, Logic Power Access Solutions, Renew, Rolled Arm, Scissor, Sled, Soft Pad, Swoop, Tone, Twist, Ward Bennett, and Wireframe names. Its products are used in institutional environments, including offices and related conference, lobby, and lounge areas, as well as general public areas, such as transportation terminals; health/science environments comprising hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities; industrial and educational settings; and residential and other environments. The company markets its products through its sales staff, own dealer network, independent dealers and retailers, and independent contract office furniture dealers, as well as through e-commerce Website. Herman Miller, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications. It also engages in the design, development, production, and logistics support of trainer aircraft, and the relevant integrated systems for crew training; military and tactical transport aircraft; special mission multi-role aircraft; and unmanned systems, as well as nacelles. In addition, the company designs, builds, tests, and integrates structures and components to support various programs. Further, it offers land and naval defense electronics, including battlespace and force protection systems; military systems for border, territory, and maritime control; naval combat systems; air defense systems; radar systems; optronic systems; and communication systems. Additionally, the company provides defense systems, such as airborne weapon systems, land and naval weapon systems, ammunition, underwater systems, and simulation and training systems; security and information systems comprising traffic control systems, automation systems, security and infrastructure protection solutions, mobility solutions, and cyber security and ICT solutions; and satellite systems and orbiting infrastructures, as well as instruments, subsystems, and sensors. It also offers integrated mission systems, electronic warfare systems, on-board avionics, aerial target systems, and simulation systems; remotely piloted aircraft systems; and mission payloads, including robotic systems, as well as after-sales and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Leonardo ? Finmeccanica S.p.a. and changed its name to Leonardo S.p.a. in January 2017. Leonardo S.p.a. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

