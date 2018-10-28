Financial Review: First Community Bancshares (FCBC) & Chemical Financial (CHFC)

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Chemical Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bancshares $121.56 million 4.58 $21.48 million N/A N/A Chemical Financial $776.15 million 4.03 $149.52 million $3.06 14.30

Chemical Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bancshares.

Dividends

First Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chemical Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Chemical Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chemical Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Chemical Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bancshares 22.55% 10.45% 1.51% Chemical Financial 24.78% 9.98% 1.36%

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemical Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Community Bancshares and Chemical Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chemical Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

First Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.61%. Chemical Financial has a consensus target price of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Chemical Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemical Financial is more favorable than First Community Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Chemical Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Chemical Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chemical Financial beats First Community Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 44 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 19 branches in Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of January 23, 2018, it operated through 212 banking offices located in Michigan, northeast Ohio, and northern Indiana. The company has 7 loan production offices and approximately 245 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

