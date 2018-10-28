Financial Comparison: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) vs. InfraREIT (HIFR)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfraREIT has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.7% of InfraREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of InfraREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and InfraREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $488.23 million 4.19 $68.00 million $2.46 8.86 InfraREIT $134.56 million 6.86 $12.30 million N/A N/A

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than InfraREIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and InfraREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 3 4 0 0 1.57 InfraREIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. InfraREIT has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than InfraREIT.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and InfraREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 12.60% 10.34% 2.45% InfraREIT 18.41% 9.13% 4.19%

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and InfraREIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR."

