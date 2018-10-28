Financial Comparison: RenaissanceRe (RNR) versus Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenaissanceRe and Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $143.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.62%. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $136.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RenaissanceRe pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -11.73% -3.54% -0.91% Hanover Insurance Group 4.29% 9.11% 1.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $2.10 billion 2.41 -$222.38 million ($8.35) -15.11 Hanover Insurance Group $5.18 billion 0.90 $186.20 million $4.74 23.26

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats RenaissanceRe on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The company's Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, and medical malpractice; automobile liability, casualty clash, employer's liability, umbrella or excess casualty, and workers' compensation; financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. This segment also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine, aviation, and political insurance; casualty comprising international liability, specialist coverages, and run-off syndicate participations; and energy, property, and assumed reinsurance treaty insurance services. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

